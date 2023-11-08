Lowndes County technology company brings STEM jobs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Salvus, a CJB Company, is expanding its team to solve detection challenges in the food, human health, production agriculture, animal health, industrial, and water management industries.

The company is looking to expand its 10-employee operation to almost 71 employees, which they say can be captured through local talent.

“We are in the biology and chemistry space, so we are always looking for talent to add to our team from chemistry, biology, and engineering. We rely on the technical colleges like Wiregrass when we are looking for lab techs or other people in the chemistry field.”

“These are high tech, highly paid employees that are going to be great additions to this community or people that are already here that we can employee and provide a good living to.”

Autoplay Caption

The company works directly with Georgia Technical Institute, which helped develop the Salvus technology and partners with Valdosta State University for lab research.

Loar said the company recently hired a new lab technician and senior scientist to help speed up development of testing, documentation, and analysis of chemical and biological targets.

He said, “Valdosta will be really happy to have the Salvus operation here and hiring both people that are already in the community and attracting quality people outside of the community.”

Salvus says with its new business to business partnership, products will be commercialized and sold across multiple industries, making Valdosta the home for the high-tech company.

Salvus says with its new business to business partnership, products will be commercialized and sold across multiple industries, making Valdosta the home for the

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.