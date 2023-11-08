We're Hiring Wednesday
Inside Lee Co. newest coffee shop: Wonderfully Made Coffee and Treats

Wonderfully Made's grand opening will be happening soon, but you can still come and get coffee Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Riley Armant
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new coffee shop in Lee County is giving job opportunities to those who live with a disability, a look inside Wonderfully Made Coffee and Treats.

There are plenty of places you could go for a coffee, but there’s only one place that serves you coffee with a purpose.

Elizabeth Tate, Cashier at Wonderfully Made Coffee and Treats says, “It was like I could just relax and answer the questions and just sort of like be myself and not have to pretend that I’m not somebody trying to desperately seek a job.” Tells WALB that she previously worked as a caregiver to her mother and struggled with finding a job after her mother passed away.

Jennifer Rigsby, Owner of Wonderfully Made Coffee and Treats says, “There’s not a whole lot for our young adults with disabilities and so the idea was born to let’s have a coffee shop, something that we could employ them and that they could have a supported employment.”

Jennifer was inspired to created wonderfully made by her daughter after her other children went off to college and entered the workforce.

“Madeline was born with a heart defect and she had open heart when she was five days old. So I’m like, we’ve got to do something that’s hers and that you know that she can be a part of and participate and that’s where the coffee shop came into play.”

Wonderfully Made’s grand opening will be happening soon, but you can still come and get coffee Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are in the Pharmhouse Pharmacy off Highway 82 in Lee County.

