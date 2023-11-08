Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency, extending gas tax suspension in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he has renewed an executive order extending the State of Emergency due to ongoing high prices. This extension continues the suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

The order was set to expire this weekend on Nov. 11. He first announced the suspension in early October as a way to provide some relief to drivers and extended it in mid-October through this weekend.

The renewed State of Emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2023, to help Georgians cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Currently, the state is averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular gas.

