GBI requested to investigate inmate death at Crisp Co. Detention Center

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has been called in by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to conduct an independent investigation into the death of an in-custody inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center (CCDC).

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at around 1:10 a.m., a 47-year-old male from Sumter County, was found unresponsive in a holding cell inside the CCDC and staff immediately called for assistance, according to the release.

The Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and declared the male deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the death was by apparent suicide and was alone in the holding cell.

There were no suspicious circumstances, and the CCSO death investigation is ongoing.

The male was arrested by Georgia State Patrol for DUI and other traffic violations, and was taken to the center and placed in holding on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock says “I offer sincere condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones. I also recognize the impact occupational exposure to tragedy has on our community’s first responders. We have a peer support team and Chaplains who are available to assist the individual’s family, our agency, and Crisp County’s first responders.”

The family has been notified and due to the apparent nature of the death and active investigation status, the name will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.