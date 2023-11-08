We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

GBI requested to investigate inmate death at Crisp Co. Detention Center

Crisp County jail (Source: WALB)
Crisp County jail (Source: WALB)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has been called in by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to conduct an independent investigation into the death of an in-custody inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center (CCDC).

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at around 1:10 a.m., a 47-year-old male from Sumter County, was found unresponsive in a holding cell inside the CCDC and staff immediately called for assistance, according to the release.

The Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and declared the male deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the death was by apparent suicide and was alone in the holding cell.

There were no suspicious circumstances, and the CCSO death investigation is ongoing.

The male was arrested by Georgia State Patrol for DUI and other traffic violations, and was taken to the center and placed in holding on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock says “I offer sincere condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones. I also recognize the impact occupational exposure to tragedy has on our community’s first responders. We have a peer support team and Chaplains who are available to assist the individual’s family, our agency, and Crisp County’s first responders.”

The family has been notified and due to the apparent nature of the death and active investigation status, the name will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
Photo of De’Asia Hart.
19-year-old woman from Americus killed in shooting near Georgia State University
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident
Polls are open across all counties in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know for Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency, extending gas tax suspension in Georgia
Race results aren’t official until approved by the Georgia Secretary of States Office.
South Georgia counties widely approve sales tax funding
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights
Bo Dorough was re-elected for a second term as the Albany mayor.
Albany mayor reacts to re-election