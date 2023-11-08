We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fire erupts in North Albany Walmart

The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.(walb)
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire erupted in the Walmart located in North Albany Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Albany Fire Department was able to contain the fire that happened inside the Walmart in the back of the store. It is unclear what caused the fire. The store was closed down early Tuesday because of the fire.

It's unclear how much damage the fire did at this time.
It's unclear how much damage the fire did at this time.(walb)

Officials said they won’t know the extent of the damages the fire caused until the Department of Agriculture does an inspection.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open across all counties in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know for Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the...
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

Latest News

The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident
2 new candidates are looking to take Albany's Ward 4 seat
Insights to the City of Albany Ward 4 race
As Election Day winds up, Valdosta voters will be electing the cities new Mayor.
Valdosta Mayoral race underway
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Xochitl Torres Small tells WALB that...
USDA breaks down new potential funding for Georgia farmers