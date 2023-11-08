Fire erupts in North Albany Walmart

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire erupted in the Walmart located in North Albany Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Albany Fire Department was able to contain the fire that happened inside the Walmart in the back of the store. It is unclear what caused the fire. The store was closed down early Tuesday because of the fire.

It's unclear how much damage the fire did at this time. (walb)

Officials said they won’t know the extent of the damages the fire caused until the Department of Agriculture does an inspection.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

