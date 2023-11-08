Albany Technical College recognizes first-generation students on national observance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For many college students, degrees mean a step forward in a career. But for first-generation college students, a degree means starting a new legacy for their families.

Wednesday is National First-Generation College Student Day. It’s a big deal because those students did something their parents didn’t or couldn’t.

“It means a lot because since my mom didn’t finish high school and I’m finishing college, It’s like wow,” said Ambria Williams, an Albany Technical College First-generation student.

Ambria Williams said she's amazed about how much she's accomplished as a first-generation student. (walb)

She said she’s amazed at how far she’s come since starting college. She’ll graduate at the end of this month with a degree in Carpentry.

“It’s like a whole new world has opened up. There’s so much that I can do now,” she said.

She said getting to graduation hasn’t always been easy for her. Like most first-generation students, she faced the challenges of adapting with little to no help.

“I didn’t know how to fill out paperwork. So, filling out the FASFA, the application, I didn’t really know how to do any of that,” she said. “I’m thankful that I’ve had a support system here because sometimes it’s hard.”

Williams is just 1 out of 54% of undergraduates considered first-generation students, according to Forbes. Albany Technical College officials said stats also show first-generation students are less likely to graduate because of the challenges they face.

“They don’t know about financial aid. They don’t have anybody at home to talk to about it because they have not experienced it. So, just not knowing the information can create an obstacle because they feel like they’re alone and they’re lost,” said Dr. Marla Fowler, Albany Technical College English Department Chair.

At Albany Technical College, over a third of the campus is made up of first-generation college students and that’s why campus advisors and mentors are providing resources to help those students get to graduation.

This is the 2nd year Albany Technical College hosted their First-Generation Student Celebration Breakfast. (walb)

Albany Technical College first-generation advisor Javonda Robinson said they’ve been able to provide the mentorship program because of a student wellness grant.

“We do more of reaching out. We do have the mentor program in place to help those students that may not articulate why we’re trying to do whatever we can have programs such as this to let them know that they are celebrated and there are resources,” she said.

That support is something Fowler who is also a first-generation college student said they wished they had.

“Being a first-generation college student, I didn’t have these resources so to be able to go back into my community as the institution where I work and to be able to go back and assist students who need help, that I needed to many years ago, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

College officials are hoping the provided resources encourage more first-generation students to take the leap and start their college careers.

