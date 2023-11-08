We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany mayor reacts to re-election

On Tuesday, the election for Albany's Mayor race decides a winner without a run-off.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday night, Incumbent Bo Dorough won the Albany mayoral election with over 4,000 votes.

Dorough said he was elated about his win, especially since it didn’t go into a runoff.

“We had the majority of the votes cast. I’m thankful for those citizens who supported us and I want to share with all other citizens, if they supported one of my opponents, or didn’t vote at all, that I’ll be their mayor for the next four years,” he said.

Dorough said he plans to continue major revitalization projects that include Driskell Park and Henderson Park. The renovations are in addition to $13 million that’s going to be generated in the next SPLOST referendum.

“We’re doing that for the youth of the community and to make this community better,” he said. “We have a lot going on downtown. We’re excited about that and I’m convinced that in the next 3 years, our city will be transformed.”

Dorough added that he was able to win this year’s election because of hard work and support from residents.

“Also, financial support from friends and family but also determination, hard work, and most importantly I believe is a four-year track record of service to the people of this community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

