We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’

Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia struck gold when she won big on a lottery game twice in one week.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jennifer Minton won $50,000 playing the online game Safari Quest at the end of October.

Turns out, she was just getting warmed up.

Just a week later, Minton was once again playing Safari Quest on her phone when she won a jackpot worth $912,936.

“I’m in shock!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in disbelief!”

Between the two jackpots, Minton’s total win was $962,936, before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the...
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

Latest News

FAFSA opens later this year
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
U.S. Attorney David Weiss arrives for an interview before members of the House Judiciary...
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony
A bride in Minnesota picked her 100-year-old grandmother to be her flower girl.
Bride chooses 100-year-old grandmother to be flower girl