Valdosta’s Southside Historic District property owners respond to violation notices

The city of Valdosta declined to comment on the details and repercussions of not fixing the violations.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Lowndes County property owners are concerned about property violations placed on their buildings in the Southside Historic District. One property owner is now responding to the notices.

“I just feel like the property owners are being squeezed and pushed in a corner,” Eldred Hunter, a southside property owner, said.

Hunter is one of the property owners who received a violation for what used to be his father’s auto repair shop. The notices follow the city council’s approval of a $20,000 historic preservation grant to survey historic sites on the southside.

“There’s a lot of history on this street,” Hunter said. “I remember as a child, lots of businesses here restaurants, doctors, insurance company. I would like to see it stay if it could. If they are going to do something and finish it I think it would be a plus for the area.”

Another property owner told WALB that most historic properties are eligible for grants and funding to maintain the buildings’ historical value, but once violations are placed, it is difficult to receive.

According to Hunter, the violation noted that his property needed a roof, window and other repairs, which have to be completed in under 30 days.

“It’s kind of complicated. A lot of people are busy, they have to stop and look at your project. It takes time — it may take 30 days to get someone to look at it,” Hunter said. “I had plans to renovate the building and going into the food service, which is still a dream and is in my plans, but I wasn’t quite ready for the financial responsibility.”

WALB reached out to the city of Valdosta multiple times for an explanation and to find out if there would be penalties if repairs weren’t made within 30 days, they chose not to comment.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

