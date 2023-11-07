We're Hiring Wednesday
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

By Lorenza Medley and Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Nov. 3, a student was injured by another student after a fight at Early County High School.

At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in a fight that ended in one of the students involved being taken to the hospital, according to a statement from Early County School System.

WALB spoke with two women who identified themselves as the victim’s aunts. They told us that after being admitted to a local hospital, the student was life-flighted to a hospital in Birmingham.

The student has been released from the hospital and is now with his family.

A video of the incident shows one student getting attacked by another student. One student threw the other to the ground and then proceeded to stomp on his head. The student then appeared to be unconscious.

WALB has decided to not release the video at this time.

Early County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown released a statement about the incident on Monday.

“It is unfortunate that incidents like these occasionally occur, and even more unfortunate that sometimes they happen within school premises. We at Early County School System are committed to the safety of our students and staff, and we have well-established procedures and protocols in place to ensure their well-being,” she said.

Brown said that she is not releasing specific details at this time for the privacy and protection of those involved.

“We are aware of rumors regarding bullying, but such details fall under the category of information that cannot be discussed publicly at this time,” she said.

In the statement, Brown said the school, the Early County Sheriff’s Department and the Blakely Police Department are actively investigating the incident and taking the “necessary legal and disciplinary actions.”

