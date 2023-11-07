We're Hiring Wednesday
November is Diabetes Month! Symptoms You Didn’t Know About

Don't hesitate to seek medical advice if you suspect you may have diabetes.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – November is Diabetes Month, and it’s crucial to shed light on this prevalent condition. According to the CDC, approximately 37.3 million people, or about 11 percent of the U.S. population, have diabetes, while an additional 96 million have prediabetes. However, it’s alarming that roughly 23 percent of adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed. This means they might not even be aware that they have the disease.

Registered Dietitian Alison Massey explains, “Even with type two diabetes, sometimes people are not symptomatic until blood sugar levels are very high.”

While some symptoms of diabetes, like high blood sugar levels, are more apparent, others are subtler. For instance, changes in vision can be an early indication of the disease. High blood sugar levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in your eyes, leading to vision problems. Mood changes can also occur due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Additionally, symptoms such as severe thirst and sudden weight loss may signal type-one diabetes.

Individuals with diabetes may also be more susceptible to yeast infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs). The presence of high sugar levels in the blood can encourage the growth of fungus and bacteria. Dark skin patches, slow wound healing, and fruity breath can also serve as indicators. Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet may signify nerve damage due to elevated blood sugar levels. If you observe any of these symptoms, prompt medical attention is crucial.

Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis emphasizes the severity of unmanaged diabetes: “Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function, nerves, and increase the risk of lower limb amputation.”

In addition to the mentioned symptoms, other lesser-known indicators of diabetes may include exhaustion, constipation, nausea, and itching. Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in managing the condition effectively. Don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if you suspect you may have diabetes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

