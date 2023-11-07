We're Hiring Wednesday
Dry until a cold front arrives

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice conditions from the weekend continued into the new work week. A rather pleasant day with tons of sun and pleasantly mild 80s. High clouds rolled in late afternoon but dry conditions prevail. Overnight gradually clearing and cooling into the upper 40s low-mid 50s. Moisture returns mid-week for dense fog Wednesday the patchy fog Thursday.

Our best chance of rain arrives late Friday as a weak cold front slides into SGA. Although widespread rain diminishes ahead of the boundary, showers are likely through the weekend. It’ll be the best chance of rain in several weeks. Not a significant rain event but enough for a damp and cloudy weekend. Also a cool one as highs drop into the mid 70s on Saturday then upper 60s on Sunday. Lows drop from the low 60s to mid 50s then upper 40s on Monday.

First Alert Forecast