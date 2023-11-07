We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Conger LP Gas to hold budget cooking class in Tifton

The cooking class will be at Conger LP Gas at 146 Ridge Ave S. in Tifton. The class will be...
The cooking class will be at Conger LP Gas at 146 Ridge Ave S. in Tifton. The class will be held from 5-7 p.m.(KCRG)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a cooking class on Nov. 13 for those who are on a budget.

Ingredients will be provided, but spots are limited. Make sure to call (229) 386-7148 to register for your spot.

Those who want to sign up are required to be 18 years or older.

The cooking class will be at Conger LP Gas at 146 Ridge Ave S. in Tifton. The class will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the...
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

Latest News

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Keep’n it Healthy
Day 2 into Ossoff's investigation into Georgia's foster care system
Georgia foster care investigations continues
The city does sell alcohol at stores on Sundays, but not by the glass at restaurants.
City of Hahira to vote on Sunday alcohol sales referendum
Harvest of Hope Food Pantry is celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping families fight food...
Empty Bowls event helps support Harvest Hope Food Pantry, fight food insecurity