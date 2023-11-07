We're Hiring Wednesday
19-year-old woman shot near Georgia State University dies, 3 others recovering, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown campus, they said.(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman injured in a quadruple shooting near Georgia State University has died, according to Atlanta police.

19-year-old Deasia Hart was critically injured during a shooting near the RaceTrac gas station just off the campus on Oct. 29. According to GSU officials, the injuries resulted from a gunfight at the gas station at 100 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Hart was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition and Atlanta police announced her death this afternoon. Hart was not one of the two Georgia State students injured in the shooting.

The other three people shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police released video footage of three people of interest in the shooting.

