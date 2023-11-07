We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

19-year-old woman from Americus killed in shooting near Georgia State University

Photo of De’Asia Hart.
Photo of De’Asia Hart.(Source: Promise Land Funeral Home)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old woman from Americus died after a quadruple shooting near Georgia State University on October 29.

De’Asia Hart was shot and later died from her injuries after a shooting near a gas station in downtown Atlanta, according to WALB’s sister station in Atlanta.

Her death was announced to the public on Monday, Nov. 6, however, her obituary notes she passed away on Nov. 5.

Hart was the only victim out of four injured during the shooting who died, per WANF’s reporting.

So far, only three persons of interest, no suspects, have been named in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the...
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

Latest News

Over the past two years, the Thomasville City School has lost a third of its teachers. 143...
Candidates look to address high teacher turnover rates in Thomasville
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
19-year-old woman shot near Georgia State University dies, 3 others recovering, police say
In any investigation, foul play is never ruled out until the results from the autopsy come back.
More remains discovered in Albany leads to possible answers for family of missing man
Just shining a green light will help show veterans they are seen, appreciated and supported by...
Dougherty Co. commissioners honor veterans through ‘Operation Green Light’