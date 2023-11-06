We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Veteran on brink of homelessness finds place to call home

Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic and was on the brink of homelessness when a nonprofit stepped in to help. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A veteran who served in two branches of the military has a house of his own after he and his children were on the brink of homelessness.

After dedicating years of service in the U.S. Army, Navy and the Merchant Marines, Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic. He also lost his job and was denied assistance.

After all of his misfortunes, Thompson was on the brink of homelessness.

“The army told me to overcome and adapt to any situation, and so I always relied on myself, but I have been put in places and situations where I realized that alone I just couldn’t do it,” he said. “I needed help from other individuals, and those individuals are fellow veterans.”

A house in Bedford Heights, Ohio was on the verge of being demolished. However, Ride with Valor, a nonprofit focused on helping veterans, stepped in to fix it up and turn it into a home for Thompson and his 2-year-old twin boys.

“One of the greatest accomplishments that has been made for me wasn’t necessarily done by me and by me alone,” Thompson said.

Ride with Valor turned the keys of the home over to Thompson Saturday afternoon.

“That’s a great thing, when you’re used to carrying the world on your shoulders, but then you have a team of other individuals that say, ‘Look, we’re going to take some of that weight off of you,” Thompson said.

Thompson has been on a journey of overcoming challenges. Now with the help of others, he’s learned you don’t have to do it alone.

“And that’s what life is about,” he said. “That’s out of the ‘me’ mode and I want to take that ‘m’ and turn it into a ‘w’ and say together, ‘We got it.’”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While trying to detain the juvenile, the two got into an altercation leaving the officer...
15-year-old leaves Valdosta officer unconscious and bleeding from his head, report says
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 12: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
46-year-old Joey Roberts, who has been missing since 2020, has been identified as the person...
Family receives closure after Albany human remains investigation solves 3-year missing persons case
The secretary of state office says it cannot comment as its investigation is active and ongoing.
Camilla Elections Office under investigation by Georgia secretary of state

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken shuttles from the West Bank to Iraq trying to contain the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
On Sunday, the family brought in a K-9 and other experts to find more clues in the case.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military announces it has surrounded Gaza City