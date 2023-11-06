New discovery leads to possible answers for family of man in Albany missing persons case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends of a man whose remains were discovered at an Albany cemetery, returned on Monday and found more remains.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that the remains are human, and are believed to be connected to Joey Roberts. The family hopes the test results from the lab will provide more answers than questions.

On Monday, Fowler went back to the cemetery to pick up the remaining bones that is believed to be human remains of Joey. The Albany Police Department (APD) Crime Scene Investigation Unit also assisted by taking pictures.

“Being out in the woods itself in the cemetery is very unusual number one. And being that far back into the woods, why would he bite that we don’t know. So that’s what we are trying to determine if there was no foul play,” Fowler said.

In any investigation, foul play is never ruled out until the results from the anthropologist come back.

Landon Roberts, Joey’s son, was there throughout the entire process, and told WALB that he shouldn’t have to pick up the pieces.

“Definitely a family man, although it was never perfect he was a good man with wholehearted intentions. He was a human at the end of the day, a good father, and nobody should be shamed afterlife,” Landon said.

The family told WALB that they have a new meaning of closure and just want to mourn the best way they can.

“Closure to me is knowing that I can rest assured that he will be able to rest and we will be able to mourn appropriately without having to be shamed by other people or him being shamed,” Landon said.

The Roberts family has been waiting three years to find answers and yet still a cause of death is yet to be determined. Fowler says lab results could take months to get back.

“This is nothing that will ever be easy. This is the furthest thing from easy there is But it’s a process to move on and we can’t really do that without getting all the answers to our questions. Which there is still so many questions,” Landon said.

The reason many missing active cases in Albany are taking a longer time than usual is because the lab is backed up.

“Based on how far the crime lab is backed up. The crime lab is so far backed up with so many cases now. So we just have to wait for them, it may be months,” Fowler said.

Fowler says that after three years the bones should not have been that easy to find and leaves the family with the question: why?

“I’m still at a point where I feel such great emptiness and I find struggle going through my everyday life with this burden on my mind,” Landon said.

The family tells WALB they appreciate the support from the community, and are hopeful the results will close this case.

