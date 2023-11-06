We're Hiring Wednesday
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia

Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last chance to vote for your preferred candidates for the 2023 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here are when polls will be open around Southwest Georgia.

Click here to meet the candidates for Albany mayor, Ward 4 city commissioner and Ward 1 city commissioner.
Click here to see coverage of the 2023 election season.
Click here to see where your assigned voting location is.

Colquitt County

In Colquitt County, voting will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Click here to see what your assigned precinct is.

Dougherty County

In Albany, voting will take place between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Click here to see what your assigned precinct is.

Mitchell County

In Camilla, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The District 1 polling location will be at the Northside Recreation Center at 400 Pecan Drive. The District 2 polling location will be at Camilla City Hall at 30 East Broad Street.

The list of polling times will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

