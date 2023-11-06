We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
A teen was shot while walking down N. Maple Street in Albany on Friday night.
Teen shot while walking down street in Albany on Friday night
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
While trying to detain the juvenile, the two got into an altercation leaving the officer...
15-year-old leaves Valdosta officer unconscious and bleeding from his head, report says
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party