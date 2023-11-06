We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

East Berrien Fire Department responds to 2 rubbish fires over the weekend

The fire department responded to two rubbish fires over the weekend.
The fire department responded to two rubbish fires over the weekend.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BERRIEN, Ga. (WALB) - The East Berrien Fire Department wants to remind residents that dry conditions and wind do not mix well with fire.

Fire officials responded to two rubbish fires over the weekend.

On Saturday, the fire department responded to a call about a rubbish fire on Highway 135 where the fire reportedly rekindled and set the grass on fire while no one was home, according to the release.

On Sunday, the fire department responded to another rubbish fire, where the same thing happened. However, the yard, a shed and woods were burned.

The Nashville Fire Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Forestry Commission, Berrien EMS and Berrien Communications assisted with Sunday’s call.

“We also want to remind anyone that does have an outside fire to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving it,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
While trying to detain the juvenile, the two got into an altercation leaving the officer...
15-year-old leaves Valdosta officer unconscious and bleeding from his head, report says
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
46-year-old Joey Roberts, who has been missing since 2020, has been identified as the person...
Family receives closure after Albany human remains investigation solves 3-year missing persons case
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
On Sunday, the family brought in a K-9 and other experts to find more clues in the case.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case