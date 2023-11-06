East Berrien Fire Department responds to 2 rubbish fires over the weekend

EAST BERRIEN, Ga. (WALB) - The East Berrien Fire Department wants to remind residents that dry conditions and wind do not mix well with fire.

Fire officials responded to two rubbish fires over the weekend.

On Saturday, the fire department responded to a call about a rubbish fire on Highway 135 where the fire reportedly rekindled and set the grass on fire while no one was home, according to the release.

On Sunday, the fire department responded to another rubbish fire, where the same thing happened. However, the yard, a shed and woods were burned.

The Nashville Fire Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Forestry Commission, Berrien EMS and Berrien Communications assisted with Sunday’s call.

“We also want to remind anyone that does have an outside fire to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving it,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.