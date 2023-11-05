We're Hiring Wednesday
Teen shot while walking down street in Albany on Friday night

A teen was shot while walking down N. Maple Street in Albany on Friday night.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teen was shot while walking on the 1500 block of N. Maple Street in Albany on Friday night.

According to officials, the 16-year-old victim was walking on the street at around 11:45 p.m. when he felt a burning sensation.

The teen told police that he did not know who shot him.

He has no serious injuries.

WALB is working on getting more details about the incident. Stay with WALB for updates.

