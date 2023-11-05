More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends of a man whose remains were recently discovered at Albany cemetery returned today and found more remains.

Last week, we told you the remains of Joey Roberts were identified. They had been discovered weeks earlier in a wooded area in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family hopes this new discovery will help them get closure.

Roberts has been missing for three years. His case is one of four active missing persons cases in Albany. On Sunday, the family brought in a K-9 and other experts to find more clues in the case.

“It was kind of strange that for three years the bones were still on top of the ground like they are. They are pretty easy to find, and you would think that with three years with the foliage drop there will be at least a little hide and go seek with them. But a lot of them are in plain sight,” David Ruth, handler for Revolutionary K9, said.

Kelly Tucker is the founder of Missing in Southwest Georgia. She stepped up to help the Roberts family because they were still looking for answers. They still don’t know how he died.

“The Roberts family is very fortunate that they were actually able to locate Joey’s body. And even after locating the body there is still answers that have to be found. You know was this of Joey’s doing or did something happen to him,” Tucker said.

Human remains often become separated over time. On Sunday’s search, Ruth was with family members, when his K-9 found other bones that experts believe to belong to Roberts. But Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says it’s possible they could belong to someone else, however, he believes the K-9 picked up the scent of Roberts’ remains.

“If you hit someone between in the muscles you won’t see any damage to the skeletal bones. But what the anthropology is going to do is go through each bone and make sure there’s no tool marking, stabbing or bullet injuries to any of the skeletal bone,” Fowler said.

Fowler will return to Crown Hill Cemetery on Monday to continue the investigation and to gather the rest of the remains for lab testing.

