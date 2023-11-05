We're Hiring Wednesday
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard and Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed after operating for about one year.

Owner Richard Maddox told WALB that the restaurant closed due to low traffic. He said the restaurant was not able to operate due to low finances.

WALB’s Fallon Howard will have more on the restaurant’s closure on WALB News 10 at 6 and 11 p.m.

