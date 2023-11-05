First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another cool night is expected across southwest Georgia as surface high pressure continues to keep clear skies in place. Temperatures for tonight will be warmer, but a coat will still be needed as you walk out the door for your Monday morning. Lows will range from the low 40s to mid-40s in the morning.

On Monday, the high will keep winds very light and temperatures close to the 80-degree mark for much of the area. A small warming trend is anticipated through the middle of the week as surface high pressure moves east and winds start coming out of the south. This will bring in increasing low-level moisture with some warmer temperatures for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s for Wednesday morning. A front will start pushing forward into the area by the end of the week. As low-level moisture and some instability enter the region ahead of the front on Friday, we have the chance for showers. Rainfall could continue into parts of the weekend as the front lingers around the southeast US. Temperatures will also drop as well with highs back in the 70s and lows in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

