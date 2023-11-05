Empty Bowls event helps support Harvest Hope Food Pantry, fight food insecurity

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Harvest of Hope Food Pantry in Americus is celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping families fight food insecurity.

Georgia Southwestern State University’s Visual Arts Department makes ceramic bowls, and sales go towards the food pantry.

The Empty Bowls partnership with Harvest of Hope Food Pantry is more than just a decade anniversary. It’s about the 750-1,000 families they serve a month.

“Groceries stores here in Americus give us everyday produce, baked goods and other items. So we certainly wouldn’t have been able to do that without everyone’s help,” said Cindy Williams, vice chair of the board for the Harvest of Hope food Pantry.

Georgia Southwestern State University ceramic students Noah Miller and Lexi Glass want the community to feel the same connection they do as each bowl is handcrafted.

“It’s just really about being human. I think that today, a lot of times we think of these problems as something that is inhuman. But I really do think that every pot in here has a human hand in it, and everyone who is out there in need is a human,” said Miller.

“Watching it from the outside and knowing that this is such a big event in the community; it was really amazing to actually be a part of it and make stuff for it. As well as help get the word out, and hopefully give more support to the food pantry, because it’s such a big need in the community,” said Glass.

Sonny Pinckard is the founder of Harvest Hope Food. He built it on a foundation of dignity.

“Everyone that comes in here is treated equal. It doesn’t make any difference if you are 95, green, or purple. If you come in here and want food we will give it you,” Pinckard said.

Organizers say it’s not possible without community support, and one way you can contribute is by purchasing a ceramic bowl, which 60% of the proceeds pour back into the community.

For the 2023 event, local restaurants Pat’s Place and Little Brother’s Bistro have donated soup for the event. Those who purchase a ceramic bowl will receive a voucher that can be used at one of these restaurants.

