Warming and staying dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of sunshine with pleasantly cool 60s and 70s Friday afternoon. A few clouds around however rain stays away. Friday evening clear with chilly 50s.

Looking and feeling really good this weekend. Abundant sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures will be on tap. Highs top mid-upper 70s while lows hold in the mid-upper 40s around 50°. Sunday a reinforcing shot of drier air filters into SGA which keeps the humidity low and conditions rain-free.

Remember to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends 2am Sunday. We gain an extra hour of sleep but also an earlier sunset. It’s a great time to also replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Few changes next week as this long dry spell and warming trend continues. Temperatures slide slightly above average with highs upper 70s low 80s and lows low-mid 80s. Next chance of rain and for now it’s only a slight chance the end of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

