We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000 energy bill. (Source: WDSU, FACEBOOK SAINT JOHN, CNN)
By Eli Brand, WDSU via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) - A popular restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said they were given an ultimatum by the energy company.

Eric Cook said he had to not only close his Saint John restaurant but lay off more than 40 people.

“It’s a tremendous loss. Not only to the people who work there and love that place but for the neighbors in the French Quarter who really embraced us,” Cook said.

He had to close the restaurant’s doors after he said he received a bogus bill for $40,000 from Entergy.

Cook said he had been paying well over $2,000 a month to Entergy before he was hit with the bill that he claims came from a meter that he didn’t even know existed.

“We’re talking about $40,000, talking about adding $5,000 a month to your bills,” Cook said.

According to Cook, the bill came a few months ago and he was unable to afford it and refused to pay it.

“To bear that kind of financial burden? It’s impossible,” Cook said.

Entergy responded to the claims by Cook, saying in part:

“We reached out to the customer to request permission to discuss their account. Restaurant ownership has not responded. We would be happy to restore service immediately once we speak with the customer and agree on a payment plan that they can afford.”

Cook said it’s time for change in the city and he worries business owners like him will continue to fall to the wayside.

“We all need people to come visit us and see this great city and make sure it remains one of the greatest cities in the world because it is, and I’ll always believe that. But let’s make some real change,” he said.

According to Cook, he is working with other restaurant owners in the city to try and find new jobs for his former employees.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 12: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud
Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple...
Man wanted in Albany after threatening to burn down mother’s house
46-year-old Joey Roberts, who has been missing since 2020, has been identified as the person...
Family receives closure after Albany human remains investigation solves 3-year missing persons case
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire

Latest News

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
Restaurant closes after owner receives $40K energy bill
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are...
WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Suspect charged for allegedly driving through nuclear station gate, sheriff says
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy