First Alert Forecast

A fairly quiet weather pattern pushing into the middle of November,
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another quiet evening with little to no cloud cover. This will result in a clear skies overnight with lows in the low 40s. This benign weather pattern will continue tomorrow as well. On Sunday, winds will be out of the north with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thus, much-needed precipitation will not be present in the forecast. A shortwave ahead of the ridge will bring in a bit of cloud cover starting Sunday night and continue into Monday, but a lot of areas will hold on to ample amounts of clear sky. Highs and lows will slowly climb starting Monday, but will only make it into the upper 70s with lows rising into the low 50s.

High pressure will still rule the skies through the middle of the week. This will allow temperatures to warm up into the 80s through Friday with lows in the 50s and 60s. However, the high will push eastward and drive winds out of the south. This will help increase moisture ahead of our next frontal system. This along with slight chances for instability in the atmosphere along the front could bring in rain chances. The best rain chances appear on Friday and the front will drop temperatures into the weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

