We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says

Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family. (Source: WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia family says their 7-year-old daughter has died after suffering complications from the flu.

According to Anyanna and Brandon Burgess, their daughter Khalilah Burgess started complaining of not being able to breathe over the weekend after contracting the respiratory illness.

Her mother said she knew something was wrong when Khalilah woke up with a fever on Saturday. And then things took a turn for the worse.

Anyanna Burgess said Khalilah’s symptoms worsened on Tuesday. Khalilah had just gotten a bath and told her mother that she was having a hard time breathing.

“You know she was saying like I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, and her little lips were starting to turn blue, and her fingertips were starting to turn blue,” Anyanna Burgess said.

The mother said she called 911 for help.

“They got here really fast, but honestly ... before they got here, I just knew she had already left,” Anyanna Burgess said. “And her birthday was on Halloween. She had just turned seven.”

Dr. Praveen Singh said it’s important to make sure children are vaccinated against the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses. Khalilah was not vaccinated.

“Apart from the normal things we should do which is washing hands, wearing masks as much as you can, we have the vaccinations which are highly effective which is the second step,” Singh said.

The Burgess family said parents should be CPR certified just in case something like this happens.

“Take CPR classes, it is very important. You never know who might be in need,” Brandon Burgess said.

Khalilah‘s parents said she could light up a room with her smile and they are thankful they had at least seven years with her.

“She was always energetic and a daddy’s girl,” Anyanna Burgess said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
46-year-old Joey Roberts, who has been missing since 2020, has been identified as the person...
Family receives closure after Albany human remains investigation solves 3-year missing persons case
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead
FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules