Week 12: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 12 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

7A

Richmond Hill @ Colquitt - 7:30 pm

Camden County @ Lowndes - 8 pm

6A

Northside @ TCC - 7:30 pm

Tift County @ Lee County - 7:30 pm

5A

Coffee @ Ware County - 7:30 pm

4A

Cairo @ Bainbridge - 7:30 pm

2A

Berrien @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 pm

Cook @ Worth County - 7:30 pm

Sumter County @ Jeff Davis - 7:30 pm

A DIV 2

Mitchell County @ Baconton - 7:30 pm

Miller County @ Seminole County - 7:30 pm

Early County @ Eafaula - 7:30 pm

Terrell County @ Randolph-Clay - 7:30 pm

Turner County @ Atkinson County - 7:30 pm

Lanier County @ Charlton County - 7:30 pm

Dooly County @ Hawkinsville - 7:30 pm

Wilcox County @ Wheeler County - 7:30 pm

Schley County @ Greenville - 7:30 pm

A DIV 1

Brooks County @ Pelham - 7:30 pm

Irwin County @ Bacon County - 7:30 pm

GIAA 11- MAN

Valwood vs Brookwood - 7:30 pm

Southland @ Deerfield-Windsor - 7:30 pm

Terrell Academy @ Tiftarea Academy

Pataula Charter @ Barbour County - 7:00 pm

SGA @ Georgia Christian - 7:30 pm

GIAA 8- MAN

Grace Christian @ Baker County

