We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Week 12: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 12 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Richmond Hill @ Colquitt - 7:30 pm

Camden County @ Lowndes - 8 pm

6A

Northside @ TCC - 7:30 pm

Tift County @ Lee County - 7:30 pm

5A

Coffee @ Ware County - 7:30 pm

4A

Cairo @ Bainbridge - 7:30 pm

2A

Berrien @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 pm

Cook @ Worth County - 7:30 pm

Sumter County @ Jeff Davis - 7:30 pm

A DIV 2

Mitchell County @ Baconton - 7:30 pm

Miller County @ Seminole County - 7:30 pm

Early County @ Eafaula - 7:30 pm

Terrell County @ Randolph-Clay - 7:30 pm

Turner County @ Atkinson County - 7:30 pm

Lanier County @ Charlton County - 7:30 pm

Dooly County @ Hawkinsville - 7:30 pm

Wilcox County @ Wheeler County - 7:30 pm

Schley County @ Greenville - 7:30 pm

A DIV 1

Brooks County @ Pelham - 7:30 pm

Irwin County @ Bacon County - 7:30 pm

GIAA 11- MAN

Valwood vs Brookwood - 7:30 pm

Southland @ Deerfield-Windsor - 7:30 pm

Terrell Academy @ Tiftarea Academy

Pataula Charter @ Barbour County - 7:00 pm

SGA @ Georgia Christian - 7:30 pm

GIAA 8- MAN

Grace Christian @ Baker County

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud

Latest News

Mitchell County hosts Cook in summer joint practice
Cook Hornets dominate weekly honors
Video from WALB
Cook Hornets claim top honors on all fronts
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football...
Week 11: Final scores for South Ga. football, watch Locker Room Report
Catch the Locker Room Report for Week 11 with scores and highlights from across South Georgia.
WALB Locker Room Report Week 11