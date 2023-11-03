Some Albany city leaders push for more housing on southside

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has reported recent economic growth in Albany, but some residents say the southside continues to be neglected. That’s why some Albany city leaders are pushing for more housing developments to come to that side of town.

A housing development that would bring new housing units to abandoned lots at the River Street Subdisivion was recently tabled by the Albany City Commission, but some residents say now is better than later to finally bring some much-needed developments to this area.

The River Street Subdivision is located on the Southside of Albany. (walb)

“I believe the Southside has the same ability as the Northside or as Lee County does but we’ve just received the short end of the stick,” Lisa Gilbert Bishop, an Albany resident, said. “And to build these homes in this area would be a great plus. It’ll be a motivation. Of course, it would encourage other homeowners to come in to see this would be a great place to live.”

The abandoned lots in this neighborhood have sat empty for over 20 years. While the housing project would cost $26.5 million dollars to bring affordable housing to the River Road Subdivision, the proposal presented to the commission only asked for the city to donate the empty lots to the developer. But other city leaders say there’s a lot of uncertainty with the proposed project.

“Just the last meeting, there were just so many different kinds of answers when it came to whether or not these properties were going to be affordable or for the terms that they were using workforce housing and then we started talking about vouchers. Again for me, it’s just a lot of uncertainty,” Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson said at a recent commission meeting.

Commissioner Demetrius Young said prolonging the housing project’s start time will lead to a missed opportunity for southside residents.

“Everything is pointing towards the need for this project. Housing is a crisis. We need economic development. That means people being able to build wealth and going to own their own homes. And opportunities don’t come this way that often,” he said.

Several areas throughout the River Street Subdivision have sat empty for over 20 years. (walb)

Young added current stats show that 60% of Albany residents are renters while only 40% of them are homeowners. With the proposed housing project, he tells me it could help bring more homeowners into the ongoing housing crisis.

“We want to create homeowners. This creates investment, it actually creates jobs and it also creates wealth for those families able to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

For the southside of Albany itself, William Myles, CEO of Albany Housing Authority, said the project can bring a projected $100 million dollar economic impact to the area.

“You have a lot of people who love this area and would love to come back but not really given the opportunity to do so. So, instead of running away from it and moving away from it, why not invest into it and put something back into it to give people that opportunity?” he said.

The housing project is tabled and will be reevaluated after 30 days. Commissioner Demetrius Young said he hopes he can come to an agreement with the city commission to bring more housing opportunities to the southside of Albany.

