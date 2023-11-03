Season of Giving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo and Rose joined Town and Country host, Alicia Lewis in the kitchen for Christmas Cookie Exchange. Both guest shared their beginnings and how to start your own.

Honoring Veteran’s Day, L.C. Williams joined Town and Country to share good things to come in upcoming Veteran’s Day Celebration Event hosted in Downtown Albany.

Alicia, shares all upcoming events around The Good Life City and more...

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.