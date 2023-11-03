We're Hiring Wednesday
Man wanted in Albany after threatening to burn down mother’s house

Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple...
Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating this man.

According to APD, Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, is wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.

Bradwell allegedly threatened to burn his mother’s house down and placed her in reasonable apprehension of receiving bodily harm.

Officials say, Bradwell suffers from PTSD.

He stands 5′09, weighs approximately 168 pounds, and was last seen around the 2100 block of Colquitt Ave. in Albany.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0784.

