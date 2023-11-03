Local law enforcement agencies receive donations from Phoebe Worth

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Worth Medical Center donated 100 doses of Narcan nasal spray to local law enforcement officers to help save the lives of overdose victims.

“We understand what our local law enforcement is facing in dealing with the opioid crisis. So anything we can do to help them and save lives is important to us and for the community.” says Tonya Vaughn, Director of Patient Care at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.

The Sylvester Police Department and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office each received 50 doses of the medication and said that the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

Chief Ronald Jackson, Sylvester Police Department says,” More and more people are getting addicted, especially kids. We greatly appreciate this donation. It is helping not only the police department but the community as well.”

Sheriff Don Whitaker of Worth County Sheriff’s Office says, “We thank Phoebe for the contribution of Narcan. People would be surprised to know just how many lives these canisters have saved. We are very appreciative of the donation and it’s good to have one in everyone’s patrol car.”

Major Deidra Whiddon of Worth County Sheriff’s Office, says, “Patrol has been able to use it on scene prior to EMS arrival. And it’s nice to have for deputies in the event they inadvertently or accidentally get into something that we need to use for them.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, from 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths increased 124%.

In 2021, there were 2,390 drug overdose deaths in Georgia and 71% were attributed to opioids.

