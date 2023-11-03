We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Local law enforcement agencies receive donations from Phoebe Worth

Phoebe Worth Donates Life-Saving Medication to Local Law Enforcement
Phoebe Worth Donates Life-Saving Medication to Local Law Enforcement(Phoebe Worth Medical Center)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Worth Medical Center donated 100 doses of Narcan nasal spray to local law enforcement officers to help save the lives of overdose victims.

“We understand what our local law enforcement is facing in dealing with the opioid crisis. So anything we can do to help them and save lives is important to us and for the community.” says Tonya Vaughn, Director of Patient Care at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.

The Sylvester Police Department and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office each received 50 doses of the medication and said that the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

Chief Ronald Jackson, Sylvester Police Department says,” More and more people are getting addicted, especially kids. We greatly appreciate this donation. It is helping not only the police department but the community as well.”

Sheriff Don Whitaker of Worth County Sheriff’s Office says, “We thank Phoebe for the contribution of Narcan. People would be surprised to know just how many lives these canisters have saved. We are very appreciative of the donation and it’s good to have one in everyone’s patrol car.”

Major Deidra Whiddon of Worth County Sheriff’s Office, says, “Patrol has been able to use it on scene prior to EMS arrival. And it’s nice to have for deputies in the event they inadvertently or accidentally get into something that we need to use for them.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, from 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths increased 124%.

In 2021, there were 2,390 drug overdose deaths in Georgia and 71% were attributed to opioids.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud

Latest News

Lee County BOLO
Lee Co. Sherriff’s Office searching for man wanted for sexual assault
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire
Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple...
Man wanted in Albany after threatening to burn down mother’s house
Dinosaur Explore will be at Wild Adventures for a limited engagement during our 2024 Season.
Wild Adventures set to have life-sized dinosaurs in 2024