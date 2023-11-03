We're Hiring Wednesday
Lee Co. Sherriff’s Office searching for man wanted for sexual assault

Lee County BOLO
Lee County BOLO(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man in the photos.

According to LCSO, this man was involved in a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Lee County within the area of Ledo Road and U.S. Hwy. 19 South.

If anyone has information, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit at (229) 759-6012.

