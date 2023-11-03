We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

It’s Fri-Yay, events and more across South Ga

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -WALB’s Host Alicia Lewis welcomed Austin’s Fire Grill in the kitchen making New Orleans Pasta.

Alicia highlights the Big Pig Jig, as it returns to Dooly Co. for 41st year. The festival starts on Friday at 5 p.m. at 350 Pig Jig Blvd. There will be several vendors offering arts, crafts, jewelry and more.

Girls on the Run in Valdosta is having a Celebratory 5k Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 a.m. This 5k event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud

Latest News

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
It’s Fri-Yay, events and more across South Ga
WALB's Town and Country has returned with new host Alicia Lewis!
Season of Giving
Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Season of Giving
Yolanda Amadeo and Rose Christmas Cookie Exchange
Season of Giving