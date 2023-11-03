We're Hiring Wednesday
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two former Valdosta credit union employees have pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud.

Teresa Paulo, former president of Southern Pine Credit Union, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on Thursday. Leah Lehman, former controller of Southern Pine Credit Union, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, Lehman created a secured loan with the Southern Pine Credit Union using another person’s name and social security number. Paulo did the same thing and used the loan to spend on personal expenses.

Lehman’s sentencing date is set for Feb. 28. Paulo’s sentencing date will be determined by the court.

