We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire

Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire(Source: WALB)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -  Valdosta Fire Department (VPD) responded to a report of a structured fire at a single-family home at the 5th block of Pinetree Circle, Friday morning.

Around 1:12 a.m. the first fire unit arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions visible coming from the home.

According to VFD, 13 fire personnel responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control.

One firefighter was assessed by SGMC EMS for minor injuries and was released.

According to the release, the resident sustained burn injuries and was transported to SGMC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WALB for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle

Latest News

Sean Antonio Bradwell, 54, wanted for the charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple...
Man wanted in Albany after threatening to burn down mother’s house
Dinosaur Explore will be at Wild Adventures for a limited engagement during our 2024 Season.
Wild Adventures set to have life-sized dinosaurs in 2024
File Image
Former Valdosta credit union president, controller plead guilty to bank fraud
A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a victim with a firearm and...
APD: Suspect charged after striking woman with gun, robbing vehicle