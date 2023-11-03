Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VPD) responded to a report of a structured fire at a single-family home at the 5th block of Pinetree Circle, Friday morning.

Around 1:12 a.m. the first fire unit arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions visible coming from the home.

According to VFD, 13 fire personnel responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control.

One firefighter was assessed by SGMC EMS for minor injuries and was released.

According to the release, the resident sustained burn injuries and was transported to SGMC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

