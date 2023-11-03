We're Hiring Wednesday
Family receives closure after Albany human remains investigation solves 3-year missing persons case

His remains were found in September 2023. Family of missing man speaks out after his remains are identified in Albany
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of the 46-year-old man whose remains were found in Albany’s Crown Hill Cemetery in October says they were tragically affected by his absence.

“My brother was a funny guy. He was always funny, bubbly, anybody that met him — loved him,” John Roberts, the brother of the victim, said.

Joey Roberts, who has been missing since 2020, has been identified as the person whose remains were found near Crown Hill Cemetery. His family says Joey had recently been released from Lee County Jail to his sister’s house but was forced to leave as he was using drugs.

“It was pretty catastrophic. After he left my sister’s house, my sister blamed herself for him missing and started drinking pretty heavily. Then back on March 31st, 2021, she actually passed away,” John said.

Officials haven’t been able to confirm if Roberts passed away due to foul play or natural causes. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler explained why the autopsy is needed for that answer.

“If you hit someone between in the muscles you won’t see any damage to the skeletal bones. But what the autopsy is going to do is go through each bone and make sure there’s no tool marking, stabbing or bullet injuries to any of the skeletal bone,” Fowler said.

The family does have a GoFundMe set up for help with Robert’s cremation as well as his memorial service.

