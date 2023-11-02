We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

What you need to know for fall 2023

Tips on how to stay safe during fall, why leaves change and more.
Autumn has officially started in September with plenty of changes in the air. (Source: Pixabay)
Autumn has officially started in September with plenty of changes in the air. (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Autumn has officially started in September with plenty of changes in the air.

The biggest change that we notice is the change of leaves across the region. Where does it all begin? It starts at the cellular level of the plant which has many chemical compounds that include the main player known as Chlorophyll along with others like carotenoids and anthocyanins that are present within the plant at all times. These other compounds help produce the colors that we see during the fall.

However, during the spring and summer months, Chlorophyll is the most abundant as it helps trees and plants turn sunlight into glucose, which helps to feed the plant. This saturation of Chlorophyll in the leaves of trees and plants helps to give the green appearance that we see during other seasons. Without this over-saturation of Chlorophyll, the other colors that we see during the autumn months would be present all year round.

Which compound produces certain fall colors?

  • Orange, yellow and brown- Carotene is the most common compound and is found in most leaves. This compound absorbs blue and green light and reflects the reds and yellows to create its orange color. Other objects that receive their color from the carotene compound are corn, carrots, and bananas.
  • Red - Anthocyanins is the next compound. This actually increases in production over the autumn months to allow for a longer lifespan on the tree and produces the beautiful red coloring that we see. Other things that receive their color from the anthocyanin compound are cranberries, cherries, strawberries, and plums.

Why do trees shed their leaves? The short answer lies in the art of protection. The tree sheds its leaves to protect against the harsh temperatures that the winter could bring. If the vegetation remains and freezes, then this would damage and possibly kill the tree.

For us to receive the brightest colors, we needed a dry summer and autumn with sunny days and cool nights. The forecast for Southwest Georgia shows that we will see the peak of our fall foliage occur sometime during the middle to end of November.

As we move deeper into the fall season, it’s important for people to know how to safely navigate season-specific dangers like fallen leaves.

AAA has tips for how to safely drive on roads with fallen leaves. It is best to approach fallen leaves on the road the same way you would with water on the road.

When drivers approach fallen leaves on the roads these are some of the precautions that should be taken:

  • Slow down and increase your distance from other cars when driving on fallen leaves.
  • Don’t panic if you skid on fallen leaves, take your foot off the gas and turn the wheel in the direction you want to go.
  • Be aware of potholes that might be hidden under leaves.
  • Don’t drive over piles of leaves because children and pets may be in piles of leaves.
  • Don’t park on dry leaves because the heat of your exhaust or the catalytic converter may cause a fire.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) public information officer Meghan Barwick gives more tips on how people can stay safe during the fall season.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Tifton
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
Photo of Roslyn McMath
Authorities find missing Terrell Co. woman in Albany

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Freezing tonight, 70s for the weekend
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wed Nov 1