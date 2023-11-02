Warming into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Falling the season’s first frost/freeze, wall to wall sunshine and cool 60s covered SGA on Thursday. Tonight not as cold mid 30s to upper 40s however frosty conditions remain for our northern counties which are under a Frost Advisory Friday morning.

Warming trend continues Friday as highs rise into the upper 60s around 70°. For the weekend seasonably warm with highs mid-upper 70s and lows mid-upper 40s.

Remember this weekend we fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning. That gives us an extra hour of sleep but also an earlier sunset. It’s the perfect time to also replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Next week remains mostly dry with only a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. Otherwise temperatures slide slightly above average into t6he upper 70s low 80s and lows mid 50s.

By the way, the latest Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions extending along and just east of I-75. Moderate drought covers areas west of I-75 while severe drought continues over Decatur and Seminole Counties. Still no significant rain in sight the next 7 days. Long range models are suggesting mid-month for beneficial rain.

