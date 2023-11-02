Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. draws thousands of people every year to honor fallen veterans, but not everyone can travel up to see it for themselves. That’s why there’s a Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, that can now be seen in Bainbridge.

The wall which stands 6 feet tall and stretches 300 feet wide has over 58,000 fallen Vietnam veteran’s names on it. A separate wall also pays tribute to fallen first responders and heroes from 9/11. The wall itself started traveling all over the country in 2006. It took two years and over $20,000 dollars to finally bring it to Bainbridge.

There are about 15 to 18 Bainbridge families that will get to see their loved one's name on the wall. (walb)

“But there are so many veterans that are around and going to be here for this and it’s our way to say thank you and honor them for what they did,” Roslyn Palmer, Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society president, said.

For some, it’s not just about honoring the greatest sacrifice of their loved ones but also a way to heal and connect with the past.

“Whether it’s a buddy who lost somebody in the war or a family member, maybe a daughter that never met dad, it’s a first step in the healing process where they can actually come out here if they can’t make it to Washington to connect with their loved one,” Doc Russo, Vietnam Traveling Wall manager, said.

Palmer said the wall isn’t just for Bainbridge residents to come visit, but also for people across South Georgia.

“I hope people from all over Southwest Georgia and North Florida, South Alabama will come and pay homage, pay tribute,” she said.

The wall has 58,307 veterans names engraved on it. (walb)

In Bainbridge, about 15-18 families will now be able to come to this wall, look at their loved one’s names and properly honor them a week before Veteran’s Day.

Christi Boyd is one of those family members who gets to see her loved one’s name on the traveling wall. Her brother Steven Halstead was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968 at just 19 years old.

“He was over there three or four months and he was killed in action. I’m just grateful he’s where he is today,” she said.

Now years later, Christi gets to feel her brother’s engraved name on the wall.

Steven Halstead, a Vietnam war veteran, is one of the many names honored on the wall. (walb)

“The wall, when you bring this up it brings that thought back to them of what men did to bring us freedom today,” she said.

So many other people will get to share that thought here in South Georgia.

“Men and woman have lost their lives for this country and it’s important for us to stand behind them,” Bubba Baker, founder of the American Heroes Motorcycle Association, said.

He said the wall holds a deeper meaning for first responders and veterans who are also continuing to honor the fallen.

“Whether you’re a first responder or a veteran, we know the sacrifice. It may cost you your life and we all know that signing up but when you leave and you retire that uniform, that never leaves you and we all know and support one another,” he said.

The wall will be up until Nov. 5 at Earle May Boat Basin for anyone to come and pay their respects.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.