Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest in Crisp County

Photo of the items recovered from the traffic stop.
Photo of the items recovered from the traffic stop.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to multiple drug charges in Crisp County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, a Crisp County deputy pulled over a truck for speeding on GA 401/I-75 near mile marker 104 around 1 p.m.

The driver was reportedly unable to find her license or registration, and both she and her passenger had conflicting stories on where they were coming from, per a release from the sheriff’s office.

After the driver agreed to have the vehicle searched, law enforcement said they found a scale, pipe, and plastic bag with a white substance, a cigar pack containing more white substance and three firearms.

The sheriff’s office says they later confirmed that the white substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Sarina Oliver, 49, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Melvin Jones, 56, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a conflicted felon.

