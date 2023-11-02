Sticky bun with Benadryl lures pig on the run Kevin Bacon back home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - For nearly three weeks, Kevin Bacon was running loose throughout a Pennsylvania community – not the actor but a pet pig named after him.

Kevin Bacon the pig’s family got him on Oct. 13 after he needed to be rehomed due to feeding costs, but by the next day, the pig had dug under his pen and escaped.

“He rooted underneath a post and removed it from the ground and then went under that area of the fence,” said Chelsea Rumbaugh, Kevin’s owner.

Kevin was on the lam for 18 days. His family says they would see him almost every day, but he would either run away into the woods or avoid their traps.

“He definitely enjoyed the cat-and-mouse game,” Rumbaugh said. “We got a net. He stepped around it. At the slightest crunch of a branch or a tree or leaves, he would book it.”

The whole community rallied together, trying to catch him, but he outsmarted them every step of the way. During the weeks the pig was missing, even his namesake, the famous actor Kevin Bacon, called for his return.

“That was wild for me. There’s an open invitation for Kevin Bacon anytime he wants to come out,” Rumbaugh said.

Kevin the pig was finally caught after he was fed a sticky bun with pet-safe Benadryl. His family says the treat tired him out enough that he just wandered right back into his pen without a fight.

“Did it, perhaps, take the edge off enough for him to wander a little more freely? I think so. He had walked right into the pen, and all I had to do was shut the door behind him,” Rumbaugh said.

Now that he’s back, Kevin Bacon the pig will hopefully be able to help children and adults who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression once his family opens the farm to the public.

“I do think he has a life of stardom ahead of him,” Rumbaugh said.

Kevin’s family reinforced his pen with concrete below the ground to stop him from tunneling his way out again. They’re also planning to reinforce the new wooden beams of the pen.

