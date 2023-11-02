We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Tifton
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St....
Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Biden says 74 US dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast
The employees of a sandwich shop in Seattle are left without a job and pay after the owner...
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more