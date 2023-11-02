We're Hiring Wednesday
Georgia Power upgrades electricity grid connected to Miller County Hospital

Georgia Power rebuilt a quarter of a mile of power lines that identified service reliability issues in Colquitt.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power crews from Albany, Valdosta and Bainbridge recently came together to provide upgrades to its grids in Miller County.

Georgia Power rebuilt a quarter of a mile of power lines that identified service reliability issues in Colquitt. The goal is to make it more reliable on a day-to-day basis and for it to be more resilient in severe weather.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve invested about $10 billion to make our grids more reliable, and more resilient. Where these power grid projects have been completed across the state, some customers have experienced an average of 50 percent improvement in reliability. With our customers being the center of everything we do, these enhancements are increasingly important to better serve our customers,” Fred Redbuck, Georgia Power area manager, said.

The upgrades were for the Georgia State Patrol Post, county and city buildings, over 1,500 residents and the Miller County Hospital.

“That main leg that we were having trouble with — each time the wind blew, the power lines would come together and create a short and leave part of the town without power. Hopefully, that will be alleviated now, especially the leg that ran to the hospital. To keep our medical community up and operating, along with the other businesses and residents,” Redbuck said.

The hospital has over 750 employees, about 140 beds for their nursing home, and about a 25 to 30-bed hospital.

“They were a dire necessity for our community. The actual place where the problems were occurring was the main feed to our hospital, and our hospital is a key life load to our community. Each time the problem occurred, it would put that leg of our community completely without power,” Redbuck said.

A little over a year ago, Georgia Power improved grids in Valdosta as well. They say they have programs to upgrade grids all over the state.

