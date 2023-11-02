Freezing tonight, 70s for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Colder and drier with tons of sunshine across the region as the new month got underway. Early evening brisk northerly winds are subsiding under clear skies. Tonight a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory will be in effect as lows tumble into the low-upper 30s for a very cold and frosty Thursday morning.

This is the first frost/freeze of the season therefore you’ll want to protect sensitive plants and any exposed pipes.

Sunny and cool low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon.The chilly air gradually modifies the rest of the week as a warming trend gets underway. Lows upper 30s Friday followed by milder high upper 60s near 70 on Friday. For the weekend seasonably warm highs mid-upper 70s and lows mid 40s to low 50s.

Remember to turn clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. That gives us an extra hour of sleep but also an earlier sunset. It’s the perfect time to also replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Looks like the extended dry conditions will hold into next week. Although there’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday, it won’t be widespread and not enough to ease the expanding drought conditions.

