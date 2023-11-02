We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Crews removing debris amid ongoing search for worker trapped after Kentucky coal plant collapse

In this image provided by WCHS-TV, a Martin County, Ky., sheriff's cruiser is shown outside an...
In this image provided by WCHS-TV, a Martin County, Ky., sheriff's cruiser is shown outside an abandoned mine coal preparation plant Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, south of Inez, Ky. One man has died after he and a coworker were trapped beneath a collapsed 11-story building being demolished at the abandoned eastern Kentucky mine's coal preparation plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. (Hannah Cline/WCHS-TV via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Crews began the arduous process of removing layers of rubble and debris in the search for a missing worker Thursday at a collapsed coal mine preparation plant in eastern Kentucky where a second worker died.

The 11-story abandoned building crashed down Tuesday night at the Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County while it was undergoing work toward its demolition. Officials briefly made contact with one of the two men working inside, but announced Wednesday he died amid rescue efforts. Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the second worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Inez, a town of about 500 people.

“We haven’t given up hope,” Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty said at a news conference with reporters Thursday.

Lafferty said a family member of the deceased man was at the site before he died and was able to speak with him. Crews have located his remains, but have not yet been able to remove them.

Lafferty said the process has taken a mental and physical toll on rescue workers, calling them “the most mentally strong and emotionally strong people, the bravest people” he’s ever known.

“To go underneath a structure like that and risk your own life to try to secure someone else’s life I think is one of the greatest attributes of the human spirit,” he said, adding: “You can’t be involved in something like this and not have emotions about it.”

Crews delved under layers of steel and concrete with search dogs and listening devices Wednesday and Thursday, a line of emergency vehicles surrounding the wreckage of the once 11-story building, now flattened onto itself. In the second full day of rescue efforts, officials are removing the debris into smaller piles for the search, Lafferty said.

Heavy equipment is being hauled to Inez from across Kentucky and out-of-state to help with the efforts. Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said some began arriving on the site Wednesday night. Search groups have been assigned to comb through rubble as it is removed.

“It’s a very methodical process, it’s a very slow process, but it’s a process that has to take place in order to get down into the building in where that last known location was,” he said.

He said responders were being rotated in shifts. Meiman said the building moved several times Wednesday.

“It is dangerous. It continues to be dangerous,” he said.

Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Col. Jeremy Slinker said rescuers worked throughout Wednesday night without breaks. Slinker estimated that up to 50 rescue workers and 25 support personnel at a time were involved in the search.

“We’re planning it out for a long operation and what we hope is we have some happy success really quick,” he said.

Several state agencies have begun investigations into the collapse and possible causes, including Kentucky state police.

The Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance said one of its officers was on site and that an inspection had been opened with Lexington Coal Company LLC, which had contracted with Skeens Enterprises LLC for site demolition and salvage operations.

The division said the investigation could take up to six months to complete.

President Lyndon Johnson visited Inez during his “War On Poverty” in 1964.

In 2000, a coal-sludge impoundment in Inez collapsed, sending an estimated 300 million gallons into the Big Sandy River and its tributaries. A byproduct of purifying coal, the sludge oozed into yards and streams for miles in what was considered one of the South’s worst environmental disasters at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Estes, 5, died Sunday evening after being hit by a car.
Parents don’t blame driver after Tifton accident that killed 5-year-old boy
The GBI was called in to take over the investigation.
2 arrested in Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany
5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car, walking home in Tifton
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Tifton
Brianna Long
Family, Lowndes Co. community reacts after deadly bar shooting kills 21-year-old

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St....
Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Biden says 74 US dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast
The employees of a sandwich shop in Seattle are left without a job and pay after the owner...
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more