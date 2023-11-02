Cook Co. woman becomes first person to purchase medical cannabis from Trulieve

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Medical Cannabis is now being made available in Southwest Georgia. Trulieve in Adel welcomed their first customer who lives with chronic pain.

Sylvia Hayes was the first person to purchase her medical cannabis from Trulieve. She turned to medical cannabis when her chronic pain began in 19-89 following a series of car accidents.

Hayes encountered 10 accidents and then a slip and fall in 2017. She sustained injuries to her knees, hip and spine and described the pain as being excruciating. Now that Trulieve is easily accessible to her, she says the relief comes in more ways than one

“I have been going through this for years. I’ve had the steroid injections, the quotas, some injections, the gel injections. I just had the Cooley procedure done on my. My right knee, I fail Labor Day. There was a I went to sit down in the chair, wasn’t there. So when I bent that left knee that made that situation worse. But I mean, torn ACL was torn medium in this cause end stage osteoarthritis.” Sylvia Hayes, Trulieve’s First Customer, said.

Hayes also wants people to know that these medications should not be treated like regular cannabis because the effects are not the same and depending on the dosage, the medications can cost between $30 to $60 dollars.

