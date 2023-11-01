Valdosta Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9’s

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announces the addition of two new members to its law enforcement team.

K-9′s Rogue and Bandito, both Belgian Malinois, were selected and acquired from the Kasseburg K9 Training Center in Alabama and to join VPD.

Belgian Malinois are a breed that is known for its intelligence, agility, and unwavering dedication, making it an ideal candidate for law enforcement work.

According to VPD, since their arrival, Rogue and Bandito have been working hard, undergoing a ten-week intensive training curriculum alongside their dedicated handlers, Officer Abercrombie and Officer Quinones. The dedication and commitment shown by the handlers and their K-9 partners throughout this period were commendable. Officer Abercrombie is paired with Rogue, while Officer Quinones is the trusted partner of Bandito.

After completing the rigorous training with their dedicated handlers, the talented K-9s are now on active patrol duty, contributing to the safety and security of the community. Rogue and Bandito are dual-purpose K-9s, specially trained in narcotics detection and patrol duties.

Their skills encompass tracking suspects, searching for evidence, and protecting officers and the community. Their unique abilities make them invaluable assets in VPD’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Valdosta.

Rogue and Bandito recently graduated and received badges, signifying their official duty status within VPD. They are now fully certified and equipped to perform their duties with the utmost professionalism, skill, and dedication, according to the release.

Sergeant James Turner, team leader of the K-9 Unit, expressed his enthusiasm for Rogue and Bandito, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Rogue and Bandito to our law enforcement family. They have demonstrated incredible dedication and potential during their training, and we do not doubt that they will significantly contribute to our ongoing efforts in protecting and serving Valdosta.”

VPD is thrilled to have K-9s Rogue and Bandito join their ranks, enhancing the capacity to combat illegal narcotics and provide crucial support in patrol operations.

VPD is confident that Rogue and Bandito will uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and make a positive impact in the community.

For more information, please contact Captain Scottie Johns at sjohhs@valdostacity.com.

